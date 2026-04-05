Don’t Sleep: First-Of-Its-Kind Psychological Thriller

Cinematographer-turned-director Shamdat, known for his striking visual work in films like Uppena, Virupaksha, Thandel, is stepping into Telugu direction with a first-of-its-kind psychological thriller. The film features Indhra Raam, who impressed audiences with Chaurya Paatham, in the lead role.

The title Don’t Sleep and first-look poster, unveiled today by Vijay Sethupathi, set a gripping tone. The poster visualises a haunting chase across icy mountains- Indhra Raam appears with eyes shut and a bandaged forehead, while Ravindra Vijay follows with a gun in hand. The stark imagery hints at fractured memory, fear, and a spooky blur between reality and illusion.

Shamdat, who earlier directed the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual Street Lights, reunites with a strong technical team for this project. The thriller is produced by V Chudamani under V Dream Films.

Shamdat doubles as the cinematographer, while Gokul Harshan scores the music. Poised as a tense and visually striking psychological thriller, the film is getting ready for a theatrical release soon.