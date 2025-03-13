“Don’t Turn Tirumala Into a Concrete Jungle”: High Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has strongly cautioned against turning Tirumala into a “concrete jungle” and directed TTD officials to maintain constant vigilance over building constructions on the sacred hill.

The court expressed serious concern that illegal constructions could eventually lead to the disappearance of forest areas around Tirumala. The bench warned that strict action would be taken against religious institutions that carry out unauthorized constructions under the guise of spiritual activities.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, issued orders to the Endowments Department Secretary, TTD Executive Officer, and several religious institutions on Wednesday (March 12).

The PIL was filed by T. Mahesh from Tirupati, who alleged that TTD officials were not taking action despite religious institutions undertaking unauthorized constructions on Tirumala Hill. Senior advocate Chittaruvu Nageswara Rao presented arguments on behalf of the petitioner.

Representing TTD, advocate Sumanth reminded the court that they had recently taken action against illegal construction by a religious institution following previous court orders.