Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Home > Politics

“Don’t Turn Tirumala Into a Concrete Jungle”: High Court

Published on March 13, 2025 by nymisha

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has strongly cautioned against turning Tirumala into a “concrete jungle” and directed TTD officials to maintain constant vigilance over building constructions on the sacred hill.

The court expressed serious concern that illegal constructions could eventually lead to the disappearance of forest areas around Tirumala. The bench warned that strict action would be taken against religious institutions that carry out unauthorized constructions under the guise of spiritual activities.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, issued orders to the Endowments Department Secretary, TTD Executive Officer, and several religious institutions on Wednesday (March 12).

The PIL was filed by T. Mahesh from Tirupati, who alleged that TTD officials were not taking action despite religious institutions undertaking unauthorized constructions on Tirumala Hill. Senior advocate Chittaruvu Nageswara Rao presented arguments on behalf of the petitioner.

Representing TTD, advocate Sumanth reminded the court that they had recently taken action against illegal construction by a religious institution following previous court orders.

