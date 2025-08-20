Double Delight: Explosive Updates On Chiru’s Birthday

As August 22nd draws near, anticipation is shooting up. Because, it’s the birthday of Megastar Chiranjeevi, and this year, fans have two explosive updates are locked and loaded for release, and they’re set to make this birthday memorable.

First up, fans will be treated to a major update from Vishwambhara, the grand-scale socio-fantasy film. Directed by Vassishta and backed by UV Creations, the film promises a surreal cinematic world and state-of-the-art VFX.

Next on the list is a high-energy entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. The director is making this as a wholesome entertainer, showing Chiranjeevi in a humorous character.

With two exciting updates, this birthday is shaping up to be a festival of film for Mega fans.