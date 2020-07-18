Doubts on YS family’s Chennai suitcase companies: Lokesh

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has asked the ruling YSRCP leaders to explain whether or not the largescale black money was being illegally transported to Chennai for eventually routing it to Mauritius through hawala transactions. He said that by now, it was clear how the YSRCP leaders were looting big money from all resources in Andhra Pradesh and transporting the same to Chennai in cars displaying the ruling party leaders’ stickers. It has to be proved now how this money was being sent to Mauritius via Chennai.

In a statement here, Mr. Lokesh pointed out that members of the YS family, YS Bharathi Reddy, YS Sunil Reddy and YS Anil Reddy, were acting as directors in Foress Impex, Qanna Exim, 4S Exim India and Work Easy Space Solutions. All these firms were registered as having one address in the Tamil Nadu Capital.

The former Minister said that Work Easy Space Solutions was registered with YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy’s email ID as its official email. This firm was also registered on September 20 in 2019, which was after the YSRCP came to power in Andhra Pradesh. This confirms that Work Space is a suitcase company for the YS family.

Mr. Lokesh said the whole history of A-1 and A-2 was to loot AP people’s money and hoard it in their suitcase companies. From those companies, they send the money abroad through hawala route. Even now, the same story was continuing. A detailed investigation should be taken up in this. The people of AP deserve to know facts.