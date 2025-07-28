x
DQ’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara Glimpse: Simple & Heartwarming

Published on July 28, 2025 by swathy

Dulquer Salmaan, the multilingual superstar known in Telugu cinema for blockbusters like Mahanati, Sita Ramam, and Lucky Baskhar, is currently busy with an ambitious project titled Aakasamlo Oka Tara. Today, the makers unveiled the film’s first glimpse, perfectly timed with Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday on July 28, 2025.

The recently released glimpse offers a gentle and thoughtful preview, featuring quiet moments from everyday life and Dulquer Salmaan’s calm presence. Though the makers have kept details about the cast and storyline under wraps, the glimpse sparks curiosity.

With Dulquer Salmaan’s track record of being part of meaningful stories and director Pavan Sadineni at the helm, Aakasamlo Oka Tara is shaping up to be a promising project. The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam of Lightbox Media.

Two of the most successful and prominent banners, Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema, are coming together to present this film, firmly believing in the director’s vision. Aakasamlo Oka Tara will release in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil worldwide. More details will be announced soon.

Next Dream coming true: Tenders called for Vijayawada Metro Rail Previous Operation Sindoor: India’s Swift and Strategic Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack
