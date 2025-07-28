Dream coming true: Tenders called for Vijayawada Metro Rail

Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation called tenders for Vijayawada Metro Rail on Monday. The much-awaited Metro Rail project will have two corridors, easing the traffic in the city.

According to the details from AP Metro Rail Corporation, Vijayawada Metro Rail will consist two corridors. Put together both the corridors, Vijayawada Metro Rail will have 38.4 kms length.

The Corridor 1 of Vijayawada Metro Rail will be laid from Pandit Nehru Bus Stand to Gannavaram Bus Stand. Corridor 2 will be laid between Pandit Nehru Bus Station and Penamaluru. If both the Metro Rail corridors come into operation, then the famed Eluru Road and Bandar Road in Vijayawada will undergo a major transformation.

AP Govt has come up with an estimated cost of Rs 10,118 Cr for Vijayawada Metro Rail construction. While state Govt will bear 20 percent cost of Metro Rail, Centre will contribute 20 percent towards it. The remaining amount will be mobilized through loans.

Vijayawada Metro Rail has been a long cherished dream of Bezawada people. With tenders on, Metro Rail work is expected to start soon. Govt is planning to complete Metro Rail in Vijayawada within three years.