Drone Flights Over Rajahmundry Jail Raise Eyebrows Amid High-Profile Liquor Scam Case

For the past two nights, drones flying over Rajahmundry Central Jail have stirred serious concern. Jail officials, alarmed by the repeated sightings during late hours, reported the matter to the local police. In response, East Godavari SP Narasimh Kishore formed a special team to investigate the activity. Initial findings suggest the drones may have been launched from a nearby apartment complex.

What makes this more than a routine security issue is the presence of a high-profile inmate, MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy, who was recently arrested in connection with the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam. His remand in jail, and the timing of the drone activity have sparked speculation that someone may be trying to gather information or monitor him.

The liquor scam case has attracted widespread attention. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) claims that during the previous government’s term, changes to the state’s liquor policy allegedly favored certain companies, resulting in financial losses estimated at over ₹3,200 crore. According to the SIT, Mithun Reddy played a key role in the decisions that led to these outcomes.

The investigation report also mentions that kickbacks were allegedly routed through unofficial channels and may have been used to support political campaigns during the 2024 elections. Mithun Reddy’s bail pleas were rejected by both the High Court and Supreme Court. After being questioned extensively, he was arrested and is currently in judicial custody.

Mithun Reddy is the son of senior YSRCP leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and is known to have close ties with former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. With the arrest making headlines, there is now speculation that the investigation could expand further. Some political observers believe that even Jagan’s residence could come under scrutiny, though there is no official confirmation of this.

YSRCP leaders, however, have strongly objected to the turn of events. They claim that the cases are politically motivated and aimed at discrediting the party. According to them, several leaders, including Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Nandigam Suresh, and Kakani Govardhan Reddy, are being unfairly targeted as part of a broader campaign.

As both the drone investigation and the liquor scam probe continue, the developments are being watched closely. With political tension on the rise and legal proceedings underway, this case is shaping up to have far-reaching implications in Andhra Pradesh.