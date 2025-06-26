x
Home > Politics

Drug Addiction declines the roots of our society – Ram Charan

Published on June 26, 2025 by swathy

Drug Addiction declines the roots of our society – Ram Charan

Drug Addiction declines the roots of our society – Ram Charan

Global Star Ram Charan took time off from his busy schedules for his upcoming visual spectacle Peddi shoot. He attended as special guest to awareness event conducted by Telangana Government, International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Along with him, Vijay Deverakonda and several ministers, politicians, police officials and CM Revanth Reddy – Chief Guest, have graced the event. Ram Charan addressing the youth assembled at the event stated that he is terrified as a parent hearing about drug addiction stories among children.

He cautioned youth about trusting street hawkers, who are peddling drugs in the guise of popsicles and snacks. He opined that drug abuse starts for finding a high and remarked that the real high lies in a health lifestyle rather than addiction. He stated that meeting kids after a hard day at work will be the biggest high ever.

Ram Charan appealed to youth to not derogate their lifestyle and future for momentary high that drugs provide. He asked them to find necessary high at gym, at work and at excelling in career. He expressed his shock for having to conduct an awareness event but praised Telangana Government’s commitment for drug free society.

