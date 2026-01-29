x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Drug-Free Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh Pushes Strong Action from KG to PG

Published on January 29, 2026

Drug-Free Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh Pushes Strong Action from KG to PG

The Andhra Pradesh government has stepped up its fight against drugs with a clear focus on protecting children and youth. Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has directed officials to implement a Drug-Free Andhra Pradesh curriculum from KG to PG level and ensure strict enforcement until drugs are completely eliminated from the state.

Chairing a series of review meetings at the Secretariat, Lokesh assessed measures related to drug control, ganja eradication, and social media regulation. He stated that nearly 70 percent of the public is satisfied with the government’s actions against drugs but stressed that the remaining gaps must be addressed without delay. He made it clear that enforcement agencies must stay alert until the problem is fully resolved.

Lokesh also called for a structured plan to run de-addiction centres with the support of NGOs. He said awareness and rehabilitation must go hand in hand with strict law enforcement. Officials briefed the ministers on the progress made under the Eagle initiative, which has dismantled several drug trafficking networks. Around 40,000 Eagle Clubs have been formed and more than 35,000 awareness programmes have been conducted across the state.

A major focus of the meeting was protecting children from harmful digital exposure. Lokesh instructed officials to draft clear rules to restrict social media access for minors. He asked them to study global best practices followed in countries like Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, and France and align them with Supreme Court guidelines.

The minister also warned of strict action against habitual offenders spreading fake news or hate speech online. He said technology must not become a tool for abuse and promised firm steps to safeguard young minds and social harmony.

Drug-free education, safe digital spaces, and strong enforcement remained as the top priorities for the Andhra Pradesh government.

else

