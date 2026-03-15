Drugs Party at Rohith Reddy Farmhouse Turns Serious After Firing During Police Raid

A police raid at former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse in Moinabad has sparked a major controversy. The Eagle Team carried out the operation after receiving information about a suspected drug party. What started as a routine raid quickly became serious after gunshots were fired during the search.

Several people were present at the farmhouse when the police arrived. Among them were TDP Eluru MP Puttah Mahesh Kumar Yadav and a Rajasthan MLA. Police conducted drug tests on those at the gathering. Preliminary reports indicate that Rohith Reddy and four others tested positive. The names mentioned include Namit Mishra, Ritesh Reddy, Kaushik Ravi and Arjun Reddy.

Puttah Mahesh Kumar Yadav reportedly tested negative in the drug screening. This means he and a few others who attended the gathering are unlikely to face charges related to drug use. Those who tested positive may face action under the NDPS Act once the forensic reports confirm the findings. Police suspect that Delhi-based businessman Namit Mishra fired into the air when officers entered the property. The gun used in the incident is believed to be licensed in the name of Rohith Reddy’s brother Ritesh Reddy. Investigators are examining whether the weapon was used to threaten the police.

Another development that raised suspicion was the destruction of a mobile phone. Rohith Reddy’s personal assistant allegedly broke his phone when the police began their search. Investigators suspect the device may contain information related to the gathering or possible drug suppliers. Forensic experts may attempt to recover the data.

The farmhouse has been in the news before. It was earlier linked to the MLAs poaching controversy during the previous BRS government. At that time Rohith Reddy himself had approached the police with a complaint that triggered a major political storm.

Now the same property is back in the spotlight. With drug test results, the firing incident and possible destruction of evidence under investigation, the case is likely to have serious legal and political consequences.