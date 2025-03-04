x
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
DSC notification in March at any cost: Nara Lokesh

Published on March 4, 2025 by swathy

DSC notification in March at any cost: Nara Lokesh

AP Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh vowed to release District Selection Committee (DSC) notification to fill up teacher jobs in March at any cost. Young Minister made this important announcement in the AP Legislative Council on Tuesday, cheering up lakhs of students and aspirants preparing for the DSC.

Replying to questions raised by YSRCP MLCs, HRD Minister reiterated TDP alliance Government’s commitment towards DSC.

“I’m aware that lakhs of students and teacher job aspirants are already preparing for DSC and are eagerly waiting for the release of notification. I’m answerable to all of them. I’m announcing that it is my responsibility to release DSC notification in March at any cost,” vowed HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

“When YSRCP was in power, not even one DSC was conducted. Not even one teacher post was filled. But I have kept my first signature on DSC file. That’s our commitment towards DSC and teacher job aspirants. Immediately after coming back to power, we have released notification for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on 2nd July, 2024. TET examinations were held from 3rd to 21st Oct, 2024,” further said Nara Lokesh explaining Chandrababu Naidu Govt’s commitment towards DSC.

In the TET examinations conducted by AP Govt, while 3.68 lakh students took test, 1.87 lakh have been qualified. Now all these youth are engaged in intense preparation for cracking teacher job in AP. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh’s statement in Council will give these aspirants fresh encouragement.

Eversince TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance came into power, there have been huge hopes among unemployed youth about DSC notification. Beacuse going by the past history, while total 2,60,194 teacher posts were filled up since 1994 in AP, about 1,80,272 posts, that is 70 percent of teacher jobs have been filled up during Chandrababu Naidu’s rule.

