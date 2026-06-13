DSP added Life to Sing Geetham

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is occupied with several big-budget films. He is also making his acting debut with Yellamma and he is quite selective as a music composer. For his respect and love towards legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, DSP was happy to come on board for Sing Geetham, a unique attempt. Singeetam Srinivasa Rao during the promotional event said that no other music composer can do justice to Sing Geetham other than Devi Sri Prasad.

After watching the film, it feels like the perfect statement. Devi Sri Prasad has given his best and he added life to the film. The music sounded completely different and fresh. DSP also delivered his best with the background score. The film released yesterday and is doing decent in theatres. Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of Sing Geetham.