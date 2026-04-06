DSP all set for Yellamma

Top music composer Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad had plans to make his debut as an actor from a long time. He is finally making his debut with Yellamma, a rooted Telangana film. Balagam fame Venu Yeldandi is the director and DSP is being trained before commencing the shoot. The entire pre-production work of the film has been completed and the shoot commences from April 22nd in Hyderabad. A massive village set is constructed and the major shoot of the film will be completed in this set.

The hunt for the leading lady is currently going on and the makers are expected to announce the name before the shoot commences. Devi Sri Prasad himself will score the music for Yellamma. He will be taking home a big remuneration for the film. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers.