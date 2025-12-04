x
Dubai Meeting for Ram Charan and Sukumar

Published on December 4, 2025 by sankar

Dubai Meeting for Ram Charan and Sukumar

Ram Charan is committed for a film with Sukumar and the top director is working on the script. Sukumar and his team are in Dubai and are busy completing the script work of the film. Sukumar and Ram Charan met for two days in Dubai to discuss about the script. Ram Charan has completed the discussions and returned back to Hyderabad. The shoot of Sukumar and Ram Charan’s film will commence during the second half of 2026. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this prestigious film.

Ram Charan will fly to Delhi to resume the shoot of Peddi from tomorrow and the schedule will be wrapped up in five days. Peddi directed by Buchi Babu Sana will release in March 2026 and the expectations are big on the film. Jahnvi Kapoor is the leading lady and AR Rahman is scoring the music. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer.

else

