x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dude : Hat-trick of 100 Crore grossers for Pradeep

Published on October 23, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dude : Hat-trick of 100 Crore grossers for Pradeep
image
All about the Second Directorial of Aryan Khan
image
Kantara Chapter 1 becomes the highest grosser of 2025
image
Baahubali: The Epic was Screened for 1800 Fans
image
Kalyanram Lines up Two New Films

Dude : Hat-trick of 100 Crore grossers for Pradeep

Talented Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan is the turning out to be a bankable asset for producers because his films are like money spinners. He already scored back-to-back box office hits with his first two films. Both Love Today and Dragon secured solid profits and made him a reliable actor for trade circles. Moreover, both films entered the 100 Crores club and created a huge market for the actor.

Now, he scored a hat-trick of hits with his latest offering Dude. The film which released for Diwali festival emerged as a runaway hit despite competition from a bunch of films and achieved another big milestone as it grossed more than 100 Crores in just 6 days. This is the third hit in a trot for Pradeep Ranganathan and he has established himself as one of the most lovable actors in the present generation.

Dude released on October 17th and garnered decent reviews from moviegoers. Pradeep’s emotional performance and the gripping narrative turned out to be the biggest assets for Dude. His natural acting skills and strong script selection are proving to be vital for his success streak. The film performed exceedingly well in Telugu states.

Pradeep will soon have the third release of this year as Love Insurance Kompany is aiming to hit the screens on December 18th. If he scored another hit with LIK, it will be a rare feat for an actor to deliver three big hits in a single year.

Previous All about the Second Directorial of Aryan Khan
else

TRENDING

image
Dude : Hat-trick of 100 Crore grossers for Pradeep
image
All about the Second Directorial of Aryan Khan
image
Kantara Chapter 1 becomes the highest grosser of 2025

Latest

image
Dude : Hat-trick of 100 Crore grossers for Pradeep
image
All about the Second Directorial of Aryan Khan
image
Kantara Chapter 1 becomes the highest grosser of 2025
image
Baahubali: The Epic was Screened for 1800 Fans
image
Kalyanram Lines up Two New Films

Most Read

image
TDP Turmoil: MLA Kolikapudi Accuses MP Kesineni Chinni of ₹5 Crore Ticket Deal
image
World Bank Clears Second Phase of Funding for Amaravati: A Renewed Boost for Andhra’s Capital Dream
image
Chaos ruling in Telangana Congress: But why is High Command silent?

Related Articles

Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit