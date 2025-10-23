Dude : Hat-trick of 100 Crore grossers for Pradeep

Talented Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan is the turning out to be a bankable asset for producers because his films are like money spinners. He already scored back-to-back box office hits with his first two films. Both Love Today and Dragon secured solid profits and made him a reliable actor for trade circles. Moreover, both films entered the 100 Crores club and created a huge market for the actor.

Now, he scored a hat-trick of hits with his latest offering Dude. The film which released for Diwali festival emerged as a runaway hit despite competition from a bunch of films and achieved another big milestone as it grossed more than 100 Crores in just 6 days. This is the third hit in a trot for Pradeep Ranganathan and he has established himself as one of the most lovable actors in the present generation.

Dude released on October 17th and garnered decent reviews from moviegoers. Pradeep’s emotional performance and the gripping narrative turned out to be the biggest assets for Dude. His natural acting skills and strong script selection are proving to be vital for his success streak. The film performed exceedingly well in Telugu states.

Pradeep will soon have the third release of this year as Love Insurance Kompany is aiming to hit the screens on December 18th. If he scored another hit with LIK, it will be a rare feat for an actor to deliver three big hits in a single year.