Home > Movie News

Dude Promises An Emotional Ride For All

Published on October 15, 2025 by swathy

Dude Promises An Emotional Ride For All

Mythri Movie Makers is now gearing up for the Diwali release of their next venture, Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mmitha Baiju. Scheduled to hit screens on October 17, the film marks the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran and is already drawing attention for its unique blend of emotion and entertainment, promised through promos.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar say that Dude as more than just a youthful entertainer. “Dude promises an emotional for all sections of audiences,” they shared. “There’s a refreshing honesty in the storytelling, and it carries emotional depth similar to classics like Sakhi. Families will connect with it as much as young viewers.”

They emphasized the seamless production process, highlighting that the film wrapped up within its scheduled timeline and budget. “It’s rare to see a project come together so effortlessly. From script to screen, everything just clicked,” the producers noted.

What sets Dude apart, according to the makers, is the way it evolves in its second half. “Audiences are often quick to guess where a film is headed, but Dude breaks that pattern. It surprises you emotionally and visually,” they said.

They also praised music director Sai Abhyankar, adding that his background score will be one of the film’s major highlights.

Next Bunny Vas about Fake Mafia in Tollywood Previous "One State, One Capital, One Vision": Nara Lokesh on Andhra Pradesh's New Era of Growth
