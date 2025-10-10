Dude Will Be Sure Shot Blockbuster: Mythri Ravi

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Dude Will Be Sure Shot Blockbuster: Mythri Ravi

Published on October 10, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
When will Prabhas’ Fauji Release?
image
Video: Ramagundam Election Survey 2025 | Mood Of Telangana
image
HYDRAA Clears Encroachments, Reclaims ₹750-Crore Land in Banjara Hills
image
Long Delay in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project
image
Dude Will Be Sure Shot Blockbuster: Mythri Ravi

Dude Will Be Sure Shot Blockbuster: Mythri Ravi

Pradeep Ranganathan is growing in stature across Telugu and Tamil markets as a star. After big blockbusters like Love Today, Return of Dragon, he is starring in Dude, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Keerthiswaran. The movie trailer has been released today for a rousing positive reception.

The makers have interacted with media and producer Mythri Ravi stated that he watched the movie with sound and he is 100% confident that it will be a sure shot blockbuster. He further stated that he enjoyed the content and he is sure that audiences will find it super engaging and entertaining, Diwali winner, releasing on 17th October.

Sarath Kumar stated that he is happy to have worked with Pradeep and stated that his character will be talking point after release. He praised Pradeep’s comic timing and his ability to shift into the character and become someone else in front of camera. He stated that Dude will be a blast for Diwali.

Pradeep Ranganathan thanked Telugu people for showering him with love. He stated that Sai Abhayankkar’s trending music has taken the film into audiences. He also said that the movie trailer is an indicative of entertainment movie offers, but there is a lot of romance, drama, and fun for audiences. He called it a family entertainer that everyone will watch and enjoy. Mamitha Baiju is playing leading lady role in the film.

Next Long Delay in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project Previous Happy Birthday to SS Rajamouli: The Man who Changed Indian Cinema
else

TRENDING

image
When will Prabhas’ Fauji Release?
image
Long Delay in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project
image
Dude Will Be Sure Shot Blockbuster: Mythri Ravi

Latest

image
When will Prabhas’ Fauji Release?
image
Video: Ramagundam Election Survey 2025 | Mood Of Telangana
image
HYDRAA Clears Encroachments, Reclaims ₹750-Crore Land in Banjara Hills
image
Long Delay in NTR and Prashanth Neel Project
image
Dude Will Be Sure Shot Blockbuster: Mythri Ravi

Most Read

image
HYDRAA Clears Encroachments, Reclaims ₹750-Crore Land in Banjara Hills
image
Pawan’s Promise vs Jagan’s Protest
image
Telangana High Court Stays GO 9 Granting 42% BC Quota in Local Body Polls

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event