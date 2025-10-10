Dude Will Be Sure Shot Blockbuster: Mythri Ravi

Pradeep Ranganathan is growing in stature across Telugu and Tamil markets as a star. After big blockbusters like Love Today, Return of Dragon, he is starring in Dude, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Keerthiswaran. The movie trailer has been released today for a rousing positive reception.

The makers have interacted with media and producer Mythri Ravi stated that he watched the movie with sound and he is 100% confident that it will be a sure shot blockbuster. He further stated that he enjoyed the content and he is sure that audiences will find it super engaging and entertaining, Diwali winner, releasing on 17th October.

Sarath Kumar stated that he is happy to have worked with Pradeep and stated that his character will be talking point after release. He praised Pradeep’s comic timing and his ability to shift into the character and become someone else in front of camera. He stated that Dude will be a blast for Diwali.

Pradeep Ranganathan thanked Telugu people for showering him with love. He stated that Sai Abhayankkar’s trending music has taken the film into audiences. He also said that the movie trailer is an indicative of entertainment movie offers, but there is a lot of romance, drama, and fun for audiences. He called it a family entertainer that everyone will watch and enjoy. Mamitha Baiju is playing leading lady role in the film.