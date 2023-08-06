Due to State Govt’s ineffective policies grain production fell by 8 lakh metric tonnes, Naidu

The inefficient and ineffective policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government grain production has come down by eight lakh metric tonnes in the State compared to 2019-20, said Nara Chandrababu Naidu, former chief minister and TDP president, on Sunday.

If an incapable person is given power no one can expect a better result than this, Naidu said while addressing a roadshow after visiting various irrigation projects in the combined Nellore district as part of his ongoing ‘Yudha Bheri’ programme. While a fall of eight lakh metric tonnes of grains has been reported in the State, the grain production has gone up by 90 lakh tonnes in the neighbouring State of Telangana during the same period, he pointed out.

Any Government should take decisions that can bring changes for better in the lives of the people, the former chief minister said, adding that this Government, however, take quite opposite decisions. Stating that Andhra Pradesh has the highest availability of irrigation facilities than any other State, Naidu felt that if the five major rivers are interlinked the State will permanently come out of the water-related issues.

Narrating how, in his capacity as the chief minister of the State, has planned to supply water to various areas, Naidu said that since it would take a lot of time to complete the Polavaram project, Pattiseema lift has been built thus getting water for the Krishna delta.

Foundation has been laid for the first phase works proposed to shift the Godavari waters to Pennar and this is Vikhuntapuram project, the TDP supremo recalled. ”We can supply water to maximum extent of land with less expenditure since our State has that kind of facility,” Naidu felt.

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is not interested in completing the ongoing projects but has announced new projects at a cost of Rs 5,300 cr only for the benefit of the Minister, Peddireddy, he remarked. ”When I am waging a war to bring water to the State, Jagan is planning to wet the State with blood,” Naidu remarked.