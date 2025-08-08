Dull Weekend for Tollywood

There would be releases every Friday and Telugu cinema witnessed at least one release after summer this year. June and July were packed with releases and August 8th had no notable releases. Kannada super hit film Su From So has been dubbed into Telugu and Mythri Movie Makers is releasing the film across the Telugu states. The opening footfalls are not so great. Mahavatar Narasimha is expected to dominate this weekend. Friday is a holiday in AP and Telangana and Mahavatar Narasimha will take an advantage.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom too have will have an advantage this weekend and the numbers are expected to be decent. Mahesh Babu’s classic Athadu is re-releasing tomorrow and the advance sales are quite encouraging. The film is expected to post decent numbers tomorrow. A small film titled Bakasura Restaurant too released today. On the whole, it is a dull weekend for Telugu cinema. Rajinikanth’s Coolie and NTR’s War 2 are releasing next week and both the films are expected to open with a bang.