x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dull Weekend for Tollywood

Published on August 8, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Coolie on rampage mode in overseas
image
Dull Weekend for Tollywood
image
Stormy Skies Ahead: Telangana & Andhra Brace for Heavy Rains
image
TG Vishwa Prasad Takes Tollywood Wage Row to Court
image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Fauji Release Date

Dull Weekend for Tollywood

There would be releases every Friday and Telugu cinema witnessed at least one release after summer this year. June and July were packed with releases and August 8th had no notable releases. Kannada super hit film Su From So has been dubbed into Telugu and Mythri Movie Makers is releasing the film across the Telugu states. The opening footfalls are not so great. Mahavatar Narasimha is expected to dominate this weekend. Friday is a holiday in AP and Telangana and Mahavatar Narasimha will take an advantage.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom too have will have an advantage this weekend and the numbers are expected to be decent. Mahesh Babu’s classic Athadu is re-releasing tomorrow and the advance sales are quite encouraging. The film is expected to post decent numbers tomorrow. A small film titled Bakasura Restaurant too released today. On the whole, it is a dull weekend for Telugu cinema. Rajinikanth’s Coolie and NTR’s War 2 are releasing next week and both the films are expected to open with a bang.

Next Coolie on rampage mode in overseas Previous Stormy Skies Ahead: Telangana & Andhra Brace for Heavy Rains
else

TRENDING

image
Coolie on rampage mode in overseas
image
Dull Weekend for Tollywood
image
TG Vishwa Prasad Takes Tollywood Wage Row to Court

Latest

image
Coolie on rampage mode in overseas
image
Dull Weekend for Tollywood
image
Stormy Skies Ahead: Telangana & Andhra Brace for Heavy Rains
image
TG Vishwa Prasad Takes Tollywood Wage Row to Court
image
Exclusive: Prabhas’ Fauji Release Date

Most Read

image
Stormy Skies Ahead: Telangana & Andhra Brace for Heavy Rains
image
Shadow Over the Ballot: Rahul Gandhi’s Explosive Allegations Shake India’s Electoral Faith
image
IAS, IPS officers settling KTR’s Hisab Kitab

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look