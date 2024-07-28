x
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Dulquer Salmaan and Pavan Sadineni Set to Create Magic with AOK

Published on July 28, 2024 by ratnasri

Dulquer Salmaan, the renowned superstar celebrated for his versatility across various film industries, is marking his birthday today. Numerous wishes from fans, celebrities, and admirers are flooding in.

To commemorate this special day, the team behind his upcoming film has unveiled its title and first look. Dulquer will star in “Aakasam lo Oka Tara,” a film directed by the talented filmmaker Pavan Sadineni.

The first look poster showcases Dulquer Salmaan in a simple appearance, with a schoolgirl in a field adding a touch of mystery. This captivating poster hints at a moving story that promises to endear Dulquer to audiences across India.

The film “Aakasam Lo Oka Tara” is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam.

It is being presented by the esteemed production houses Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema, and Lightbox Media, with a blend of exceptional talent in all aspects of filmmaking, which raises high expectations for the movie.

Makers planning to start the shoot very soon. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

