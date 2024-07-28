Dulquer Salmaan and Pavan Sadineni Set to Create Magic with AOK

Dulquer Salmaan, the renowned superstar celebrated for his versatility across various film industries, is marking his birthday today. Numerous wishes from fans, celebrities, and admirers are flooding in.

To commemorate this special day, the team behind his upcoming film has unveiled its title and first look. Dulquer will star in “Aakasam lo Oka Tara,” a film directed by the talented filmmaker Pavan Sadineni.

The first look poster showcases Dulquer Salmaan in a simple appearance, with a schoolgirl in a field adding a touch of mystery. This captivating poster hints at a moving story that promises to endear Dulquer to audiences across India.

The film “Aakasam Lo Oka Tara” is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam.

It is being presented by the esteemed production houses Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema, and Lightbox Media, with a blend of exceptional talent in all aspects of filmmaking, which raises high expectations for the movie.

Makers planning to start the shoot very soon. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.