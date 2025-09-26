Dulquer Salmaan approaches Court over seizure of car

A couple of days ago, Customs ( Preventive) Commissionerate Kochi raided the houses and premises of several high-profile all over Kerala as part of ‘Operation Numkhor’ which is aimed at preventing unauthorised import of luxury cars from Bhutan with forged documents. The Customs department has reportedly seized around 40 swanky cars from industrialists and other bigwigs during this operation.

Malayalam actors Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are also under the scanner of the Customs officials for procuring vehicles illegally. It was reported that Dulquer Salmaan’s high-end vehicle was also among those seizures for allegedly tax evasion and flouting other norms. Though the news spread about seizure spread quickly, there has been no official statement from the actor’s side.

The latest reports suggest that the Lucky Bhaskar actor has approached the Kerala High Court challenging the decision of Customs personnel to seize his land-rover after conducting searches at his residence on Tuesday. In his petition, Dulquer contended that the vehicle was purchased from Indian Red Cross after following all necessary formalities and producing authentic documents. He categorically denied any deviation in acquiring the vehicle and prayed the Court to release it immediately. He alleged that the seizure was arbitrary and illegal.

The Court posted the matter to next Tuesday and sought instructions from Customs. The actor has claimed that the seized car had been in his possession for the last five years and that it has all required valid documents.