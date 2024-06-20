Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar first single, “Srimathi Garu”, is an instant chartbuster!

Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary are starring in Lucky Baskhar, written and directed by Venky Atluri. Makers have released the first single, Srimathi Garu, from the movie kick starting musical promotions of the film. Renowned composer GV Prakash Kumar has composed songs for the film and he delivered an instant chartbuster.

A melodious marvel, “Srimathi Garu” has verses of love written by Shreemani and beautiful rendered by Vishal Mishra and Shwetha Mohan. The orchestration, mainly usage of strings and flute makes it a memorable song that you would love to listen on repeat.

Nimish Ravi is handling cinematography and Navin Nooli is editing the film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, are producing the film while Srikara Studios is presenting it. Movie is set to release in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages, worldwide. More details will be revealed soon.