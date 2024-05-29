Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar to release on this OG Date!

Charming actor Dulquer Salmaan has teamed up with young writer-director Venky Atluri for an extra-ordinary tale of a common man, Lucky Baskhar. Renowned production house Sithara Entertainments is producing the film and the makers have made an announcement that the highly anticipated movie is releasing on 27th September, worldwide.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role and ace composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film. Highly sought after cinematographer Nimish Ravi is handling cinematography. With a storyline that chronicles the life of a Bank Cashier from the late 80’s to early 1990’s, Lucky Baskhar is set to mesmerize audiences across the world in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.