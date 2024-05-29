x
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar to release on this OG Date!

Charming actor Dulquer Salmaan has teamed up with young writer-director Venky Atluri for an extra-ordinary tale of a common man, Lucky Baskhar. Renowned production house Sithara Entertainments is producing the film and the makers have made an announcement that the highly anticipated movie is releasing on 27th September, worldwide.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role and ace composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film. Highly sought after cinematographer Nimish Ravi is handling cinematography. With a storyline that chronicles the life of a Bank Cashier from the late 80’s to early 1990’s, Lucky Baskhar is set to mesmerize audiences across the world in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

