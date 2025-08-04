Dulquer Salmaan’s new Telugu Film Launched

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has cemented his position in Tollywood after scoring super hits like Mahanati, Sita Ramam and Lucky Baskhar. The actor is shooting for his next Telugu film Kaantha and he launched a new Telugu project today. Debutant Ravi will direct this project and the shoot commences later this year. A grand pooja ceremony took place today and Natural Star Nani launched the project with a clap.

Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers and GV Prakash Kumar will score the music and background score for this untitled film. Buchi Babu, Odela Srikanth are the other guests for the launch. Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly charging big remuneration for this film. More details will be announced officially very soon.