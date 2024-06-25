Dulquer Salman to work with Vyjayanthi again

Spread the love

Malayalam Star Dulquer Salman has done several Telugu films. Mahanati and Sita Ramam are super hits and they have a special place in the hearts of Tollywood audience. Both these films were produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Dulquer Salman is also playing a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, the upcoming film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. As per the latest update, Dulquer Salman has signed one more film for the production house and an official announcement will be made soon.

Pavan Sadineni will direct this film and the scripting of the film reached the final stages. The pre-production work of the film commences soon and the shooting formalities of the film will start this year. Dulquer Salman has completed the shoot of Lucky Baskhar and the film is expected to release on August 15th.