During pada yatra I learnt Reddys are worst hit in Jagan rule, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday remarked that he has come to know after he started his pada yatra that the Reddy community is the worst-affected after Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the Chief Minister of the State.

Lokesh had an interaction with the representatives of the Reddy community during his Yuva galam pada yatra in Kadapa district.

Majority of them complained that their pending bills have not been cleared for a long time due to which they are suffering a lot. Some of them said that they are totally dependent on farming and after Jagan Reddy came to power and water through drip irrigation is also not being supplied. The youth are struggling a lot as there are no employment opportunities, they told Lokesh.

Responding to them, Lokesh said that the Reddy community has fallen victim to Jagan’s strategies and only four persons from the community, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy, Peddi Reddy and YV Subba Reddy, got maximum benefits. Stating that the Reddy community stood solidly behind the TDP since beginning, Lokesh told them that the party too has honoured them by giving good positions both in the party and in the government.

“The situation has come to such a pass during Jagan’s rule that contractors from Reddy community are resorting to suicides and only on Monday the YSRCP workers physically atatcked Jayaram Reddy, a senior TDP leader,” Loeksh observed.

Promising that soon after the TDP forms the coming government all measures will be taken for the progress of Reddys, the TDP national general secretary said that Rayalaseema will be transformed as a horticulture hub.

The old insurance policy will be adopted for farmers, he said, adding that all the assets that are illegally occupied during the YSRCP rule will be released and handed over to the original owners.

“There are several persons belonging to the Reddy community in my personal staff members and the Vastu expert whom I strongly believe is Jayaram Reddy,” Loeksh narrated.

Asking those who assembled for the meeting not to trust the Goebbels propaganda of Jagan, he made it clear that only TDP can respect the Reddy community.

“I am assuring you all that immediately after the TDP forms the coming government industries will be invited to the State on a large scale to provide maximum employment opportunities,” Lokesh maintained.

Later at Masia Circle Brahmin community representatives, in a memorandum to Lokesh said that the YSRCP has discontinued all the welfare schemes for the community which were in force earlier.

Pointing out that the TDP has encouraged Veda studies through Veda Vyasa scheme and the poor students from the Brahmin community got benefits worth Rs 21.6 lakh. Also, 75,000 gifts were given through Kalyanamasthu scheme to the Brahmin brides during the TDP regime, he said and stated that several other schemes were implemented when the TDP was in ruling for the benefit of the Brahmins.

“House-sites and houses will be allotted to poor Brahmin families soon after the TDP is back in power. Not only the foreign education scheme but also all other schemes that were in force earlier will be revived,” Lokesh told the representatives of the Brahmin community.

When the Mee Seva contract employees complained that their services have not been regularised yet, Loeksh said that once the TDP is into power again the services of the Mee Seva employees will be utilised in a better way and the services of the eligible staff members will be regularised.

Representatives of Muslim and Arya Vysya communities too met Loeksh and submitted memorandums to him on the problems that they are facing. Lokesh promsied to take all measures to resolve their issues once the TDP is back in power and asked them to extend their cooperation to being the TDP back into power.