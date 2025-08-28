x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
View all stories
Home > Politics

Dy. Speaker and Council Chairman spar over Collectorate office

Published on August 28, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Arjun Chakravarthy Gears Up for a Grand Worldwide Release
image
Akhanda 2 finally gets postponed
image
Kingdom gets Positive Reviews on Netflix Streaming
image
Dy. Speaker and Council Chairman spar over Collectorate office
image
Official: Prabhas’ Raja Saab joins Sankranthi Race

Dy. Speaker and Council Chairman spar over Collectorate office

Koyye Moshen Raju accuses Raghu Rama Krishna Raju

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker and Undi TDP MLA Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and Council Speaker Koyye Moshen Raju who represents YSR Congress party are at loggerheads over the latest proposal by the district administration to shift the Bhimavaram Collectorate office to a new location from the existing one. Addressing a press meet today, Moshen Raju took potshots at RRR for pulling strings to carry out this illegal exercise.

Going into the issue, the previous government led by YSRCP identified Bhimavaram as a district and alloted land for setting up of new collectorate office in the headquarters within the municipal limits. The government also earmarked funds for taking up necessary action after formation of new districts. However, the construction of new collectorate didn’t happen despite getting necessary approvals. After the NDA government came to power, the land proposal was cancelled.

Reportedly, RRR has been making all possible efforts to merge an area under Undi jurisdiction into Bhimavaram and set up collectorate office there. He also announced to bear some part of the construction costs if collectorate office is set up in the designated location. Using his influence in the government, RRR is said to be making pawns to secure approval for this controversial proposal. However, Bhimavaram MLA Ramanajaneyulu and Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju have been vehemently opposing this move.

Koyye Moshen Raju alleged that RRR is unnecessarily intervening in this matter which is not related to his constituency. He slammed RRR for identifying an illegal area which requires the permission of Supreme Court to undertake any construction activity. He pointed that the GO No. 124 passed by the previous government is still under force and there is no need for merger of area under Undi into Bhimavaram. He questioned RRR’s true intentions to involve in matters outside the purview of his constitution.

Next Kingdom gets Positive Reviews on Netflix Streaming Previous Official: Prabhas’ Raja Saab joins Sankranthi Race
else

TRENDING

image
Arjun Chakravarthy Gears Up for a Grand Worldwide Release
image
Akhanda 2 finally gets postponed
image
Kingdom gets Positive Reviews on Netflix Streaming

Latest

image
Arjun Chakravarthy Gears Up for a Grand Worldwide Release
image
Akhanda 2 finally gets postponed
image
Kingdom gets Positive Reviews on Netflix Streaming
image
Dy. Speaker and Council Chairman spar over Collectorate office
image
Official: Prabhas’ Raja Saab joins Sankranthi Race

Most Read

image
Dy. Speaker and Council Chairman spar over Collectorate office
image
F-1 Students, J-1 Scholars, I-Visa Journalists: The End of ‘Duration of Status ‘
image
Chandrababu hits out at YSRCP over malicious campaign

Related Articles

Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe