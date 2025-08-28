Dy. Speaker and Council Chairman spar over Collectorate office

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker and Undi TDP MLA Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and Council Speaker Koyye Moshen Raju who represents YSR Congress party are at loggerheads over the latest proposal by the district administration to shift the Bhimavaram Collectorate office to a new location from the existing one. Addressing a press meet today, Moshen Raju took potshots at RRR for pulling strings to carry out this illegal exercise.

Going into the issue, the previous government led by YSRCP identified Bhimavaram as a district and alloted land for setting up of new collectorate office in the headquarters within the municipal limits. The government also earmarked funds for taking up necessary action after formation of new districts. However, the construction of new collectorate didn’t happen despite getting necessary approvals. After the NDA government came to power, the land proposal was cancelled.

Reportedly, RRR has been making all possible efforts to merge an area under Undi jurisdiction into Bhimavaram and set up collectorate office there. He also announced to bear some part of the construction costs if collectorate office is set up in the designated location. Using his influence in the government, RRR is said to be making pawns to secure approval for this controversial proposal. However, Bhimavaram MLA Ramanajaneyulu and Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju have been vehemently opposing this move.

Koyye Moshen Raju alleged that RRR is unnecessarily intervening in this matter which is not related to his constituency. He slammed RRR for identifying an illegal area which requires the permission of Supreme Court to undertake any construction activity. He pointed that the GO No. 124 passed by the previous government is still under force and there is no need for merger of area under Undi into Bhimavaram. He questioned RRR’s true intentions to involve in matters outside the purview of his constitution.