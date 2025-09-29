x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Early Premieres for Kantara: Chapter 1

Published on September 29, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Hai Lesso: Sudheer Anand In A Riveting Rural Saga
image
Telangana local body polls schedule announced
image
Team OG has to take a Wise Move
image
Early Premieres for Kantara: Chapter 1
image
Vijay Rally Stampede: Legal Battle and Threats

Early Premieres for Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is high on expectations and is one of the most awaited Indian films of 2025. Rishab Shetty and his team have completed the entire post-production work and they are busy promoting the film. A grand event took place last night in Hyderabad and NTR was the special guest for the event. Kantara: Chapter 1 will head for a record release on October 2nd in more than 7000 screens across the globe. The team is now planning to release the film with early premieres on October 1st.

The necessary permissions for the same are being acquired and an official announcement will be made soon. The team is also trying for a minimal price hike for Kantara: Chapter 1 in the Telugu states. The team will make an official announcement very soon. Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and he played the lead role in this devotional action drama. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady and Hombale Films bankrolled this big-budget attempt.

Next Team OG has to take a Wise Move Previous Vijay Rally Stampede: Legal Battle and Threats
else

TRENDING

image
Hai Lesso: Sudheer Anand In A Riveting Rural Saga
image
Team OG has to take a Wise Move
image
Early Premieres for Kantara: Chapter 1

Latest

image
Hai Lesso: Sudheer Anand In A Riveting Rural Saga
image
Telangana local body polls schedule announced
image
Team OG has to take a Wise Move
image
Early Premieres for Kantara: Chapter 1
image
Vijay Rally Stampede: Legal Battle and Threats

Most Read

image
Telangana local body polls schedule announced
image
Vijay Rally Stampede: Legal Battle and Threats
image
Give Me 10 Years – I’ll Build a City That Rivals New York and Dubai”: Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions