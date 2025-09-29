Early Premieres for Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is high on expectations and is one of the most awaited Indian films of 2025. Rishab Shetty and his team have completed the entire post-production work and they are busy promoting the film. A grand event took place last night in Hyderabad and NTR was the special guest for the event. Kantara: Chapter 1 will head for a record release on October 2nd in more than 7000 screens across the globe. The team is now planning to release the film with early premieres on October 1st.

The necessary permissions for the same are being acquired and an official announcement will be made soon. The team is also trying for a minimal price hike for Kantara: Chapter 1 in the Telugu states. The team will make an official announcement very soon. Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and he played the lead role in this devotional action drama. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady and Hombale Films bankrolled this big-budget attempt.