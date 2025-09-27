The team of Prabhas’ upcoming film Raja Saab have announced that the trailer of the film will be out during Dasara and the trailer will be attached to Kantara: Chapter 1 in theatres. The exact date of the trailer is yet to be out and there are a lot of speculations. The team has now decided to release the trailer in advance and the trailer of Raja Saab will be released online on September 29th on Monday in Hyderabad. The trailer will be attached to Kantara: Chapter 1 as per the plan.

This would be an early treat for Prabhas’ fans. There are speculations on social media that the trailer will be out tomorrow but it is untrue. The team will announce the time of the trailer tomorrow and it will be out on Monday. Directed by Maruthi, Raja Saab is a horror drama featuring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. People Media Factory are the producers and Thaman is the music director of Raja Saab.