x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Early Treat for Prabhas Fans

Published on September 27, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Trending News Today
image
Early Treat for Prabhas Fans
image
Buzz: Koratala Siva trying for NBK?
image
Heavy rains impacting OG collections
image
Kiran Abbavaram on K-Ramp: A Festival Treat for All Sections of Audience

Early Treat for Prabhas Fans

The team of Prabhas’ upcoming film Raja Saab have announced that the trailer of the film will be out during Dasara and the trailer will be attached to Kantara: Chapter 1 in theatres. The exact date of the trailer is yet to be out and there are a lot of speculations. The team has now decided to release the trailer in advance and the trailer of Raja Saab will be released online on September 29th on Monday in Hyderabad. The trailer will be attached to Kantara: Chapter 1 as per the plan.

This would be an early treat for Prabhas’ fans. There are speculations on social media that the trailer will be out tomorrow but it is untrue. The team will announce the time of the trailer tomorrow and it will be out on Monday. Directed by Maruthi, Raja Saab is a horror drama featuring Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. People Media Factory are the producers and Thaman is the music director of Raja Saab.

Next Trending News Today Previous Buzz: Koratala Siva trying for NBK?
else

TRENDING

image
Early Treat for Prabhas Fans
image
Buzz: Koratala Siva trying for NBK?
image
Heavy rains impacting OG collections

Latest

image
Trending News Today
image
Early Treat for Prabhas Fans
image
Buzz: Koratala Siva trying for NBK?
image
Heavy rains impacting OG collections
image
Kiran Abbavaram on K-Ramp: A Festival Treat for All Sections of Audience

Most Read

image
PM Modi to Visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16, Roadshow Planned in Kurnool
image
Heavy Rains Flood Musi River, 1,000 Shifted to Relief Camps in Hyderabad
image
Chandrababu steps in to control Assembly decorum

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions