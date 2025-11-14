x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Early Trends Show Congress Leading in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Published on November 14, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Kaantha Movie Review: Strong Performances Lift a Slow Narrative
image
Early Trends Show Congress Leading in Jubilee Hills Bypoll
image
Buzz: Vaisshnav Tej and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?
image
Rajamouli has Numerous Options for GlobeTrotter
image
TTD Ghee Adulteration Case: Workers Flagged the Issue Long Ago

Early Trends Show Congress Leading in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

The counting of votes for the Jubilee Hills by-election began at 8 a.m. on Monday at the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda. Officials set up 42 tables and planned to complete the process in ten rounds. The constituency has close to four lakh voters. Only half of them turned out on polling day. Among those who voted, 99,771 were men, 94,855 were women and five were listed under the “others” category. The low turnout created fresh suspense around the final outcome.

Both the BRS and the Congress entered the counting day with strong claims of victory. Police deployed heavy security around the counting centre as the bypoll attracted attention across the state.

Early trends began to arrive shortly after counting started. Congress moved into the lead in the very first round with 8,926 votes, while BRS secured 8,864. The Congress gained a narrow advantage of 62 votes.

The lead grew stronger in the second round. By the time officials completed the count, Congress candidate Naveen Yadav was ahead by 1,144 votes.

The momentum continued into the third round as well. Naveen Yadav maintained his upper hand and stretched his lead to around 1,200 votes. The official announcement for this round is awaited, yet the trend is clear. Congress is holding a steady early lead in what has become one of the most closely watched bypolls in Telangana.

More updates are expected as counting progresses through the remaining rounds.

Next Kaantha Movie Review: Strong Performances Lift a Slow Narrative Previous Buzz: Vaisshnav Tej and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Vaisshnav Tej and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?
image
Rajamouli has Numerous Options for GlobeTrotter
image
Rajinikant and Kamal Haasan Film: Why So Much Confusion?

Latest

image
Kaantha Movie Review: Strong Performances Lift a Slow Narrative
image
Early Trends Show Congress Leading in Jubilee Hills Bypoll
image
Buzz: Vaisshnav Tej and Vikram Kumar Film on Cards?
image
Rajamouli has Numerous Options for GlobeTrotter
image
TTD Ghee Adulteration Case: Workers Flagged the Issue Long Ago

Most Read

image
Early Trends Show Congress Leading in Jubilee Hills Bypoll
image
TTD Ghee Adulteration Case: Workers Flagged the Issue Long Ago
image
Nara Lokesh Leads the Next Tech Wave: Major IT and Infrastructure Projects Launched in Visakhapatnam

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts