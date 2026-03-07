ED Action in Andhra Liquor Scam Sparks Political War as Lokesh Targets Jagan

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh strongly attacked former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the issue. In a post on X, Lokesh claimed that the scam involved kickbacks of nearly ₹100 crore every month and laundering of around ₹3,500 crore.

Lokesh questioned the credibility of Jagan’s 2019 promise of prohibition. He said that while the former Chief Minister spoke about banning liquor, the system allegedly allowed illegal profits to flourish. Lokesh also accused the previous regime of ignoring the social damage caused by liquor while a few individuals accumulated massive wealth.

The central agency has attached assets worth more than ₹441 crore that are linked to key accused and their associates. The action has intensified the political confrontation between the ruling TDP alliance and the previous YSRCP government.

According to investigators, the assets include bank balances, fixed deposits, land parcels, and other immovable properties. These properties are connected to the prime accused Kasireddy Rajasekhara Reddy along with his family members and several associated entities. The probe has also named individuals such as Booneti Chanakya and Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy in connection with the case.

The ED investigation claims that the liquor procurement system during the previous government was manipulated. Officials say distilleries were allegedly forced to pay illegal kickbacks to continue business operations in the state. Investigators traced a cash trail of ₹1,048 crore and alleged that the proceeds were routed through a network of shell companies and real estate investments.

The controversy has now turned into a major political flashpoint in Andhra Pradesh, while the investigation by central agencies continues to unfold.