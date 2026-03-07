x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

ED Action in Andhra Liquor Scam Sparks Political War as Lokesh Targets Jagan

Published on March 7, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
ED Action in Andhra Liquor Scam Sparks Political War as Lokesh Targets Jagan
image
UBS Trailer Teaser: Pawan’s Mass Euphoria
image
Rākāsā’s First Single ‘Rapappa’ Brings Catchy Musical Energy to a Quirky Breakup Song
image
Despite ₹9k crore revenue gap, no Power Tariff Hike Proposed for 2026–27, TGSPDCL
image
Photos : Mrithyunjay Movie Success Meet

ED Action in Andhra Liquor Scam Sparks Political War as Lokesh Targets Jagan

IT Minister Nara Lokesh strongly attacked former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh strongly attacked former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the issue. In a post on X, Lokesh claimed that the scam involved kickbacks of nearly ₹100 crore every month and laundering of around ₹3,500 crore.

Lokesh questioned the credibility of Jagan’s 2019 promise of prohibition. He said that while the former Chief Minister spoke about banning liquor, the system allegedly allowed illegal profits to flourish. Lokesh also accused the previous regime of ignoring the social damage caused by liquor while a few individuals accumulated massive wealth.

The central agency has attached assets worth more than ₹441 crore that are linked to key accused and their associates. The action has intensified the political confrontation between the ruling TDP alliance and the previous YSRCP government.

According to investigators, the assets include bank balances, fixed deposits, land parcels, and other immovable properties. These properties are connected to the prime accused Kasireddy Rajasekhara Reddy along with his family members and several associated entities. The probe has also named individuals such as Booneti Chanakya and Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy in connection with the case.

The ED investigation claims that the liquor procurement system during the previous government was manipulated. Officials say distilleries were allegedly forced to pay illegal kickbacks to continue business operations in the state. Investigators traced a cash trail of ₹1,048 crore and alleged that the proceeds were routed through a network of shell companies and real estate investments.

The controversy has now turned into a major political flashpoint in Andhra Pradesh, while the investigation by central agencies continues to unfold.

Previous UBS Trailer Teaser: Pawan’s Mass Euphoria
else

TRENDING

image
UBS Trailer Teaser: Pawan’s Mass Euphoria
image
Rākāsā’s First Single ‘Rapappa’ Brings Catchy Musical Energy to a Quirky Breakup Song
image
GPS Promotional Song: A Quirky Rap

Latest

image
ED Action in Andhra Liquor Scam Sparks Political War as Lokesh Targets Jagan
image
UBS Trailer Teaser: Pawan’s Mass Euphoria
image
Rākāsā’s First Single ‘Rapappa’ Brings Catchy Musical Energy to a Quirky Breakup Song
image
Despite ₹9k crore revenue gap, no Power Tariff Hike Proposed for 2026–27, TGSPDCL
image
Photos : Mrithyunjay Movie Success Meet

Most Read

image
ED Action in Andhra Liquor Scam Sparks Political War as Lokesh Targets Jagan
image
Despite ₹9k crore revenue gap, no Power Tariff Hike Proposed for 2026–27, TGSPDCL
image
Chandrababu Naidu Outlines India’s Tech Vision at Raisina Dialogue

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch