ED and CBI are mere puppets, says BRS leader KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have become mute spectators and mere puppets.

He also voiced the apprehension that former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik may be arrested for his revelations on corruption.

“Nation is watching keenly as ED & CBI become mute spectators & mere puppets. I suppose they will now arrest former Governor Satyapal Ji for the revelations,” he tweeted while reacting to Satyapal Malik’s reported allegations against RSS leader Ram Madhav.

The BRS leader told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that talking big on corruption is easy. “But when it comes to commissions and omissions of the BJP Government in Karnataka & Adani, the Anti-corruption Bhashans & Rules don’t apply,” KTR added.

Satyapal had alleged in an interview that Ram Madhav tried lobbying to clear a file which involved Rs 300 crore kickbacks.

In another tweet, KTR hit out at BJP leaders who felicitated an accused in Telangana SSC paper leak case after he was released on bail.

The BRS leader posted a picture of BJP leaders felicitating the accused number two in the case. Telangana BJP chief and MP Bandi Sanjay was named as accused number one in the case and he too was released on bail.

KTR also posted pictures of BJP men felicitating accused in heinous crimes.

“Celebrating rapists of Bilkis Bano, Union minister welcoming murderers in UP shooting the effigy of Mahatma Gandhi Ji in UP welcoming the SSC paper leak criminal in Telangana. There is something seriously demented in these dimwits & more importantly the people who support them,” wrote KTR.