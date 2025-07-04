x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr

Published on July 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr
image
Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation
image
Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana
image
Pooja Hegde bags a Crazy Offer
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS

ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has temporarily seized immovable assets estimated at Rs 34.12 Crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with an international gold smuggling and money laundering case involving Harshavardini Ranya aka Ranya Rao and her associates, according to a statement from the agency. The properties seized are located in the Bengaluru and Tumkur regions of Karnataka. These actions were executed in accordance with Section 5(1) of the PMLA as the properties are believed to be equivalent in value to the illicit proceeds identified during the investigation.

The ED’s inquiry was initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The actress was found with 21.28 kg of smuggled gold of foreign origin, valued at Rs 18.92 Crore in the Bengaluru airport. The investigation by the ED has uncovered that Ranya Rao collaborated closely with Tarun Konduru Raju and others to execute a well-organized scheme for smuggling gold into India. The gold was sourced from suppliers in locations such as Dubai, Uganda, and other areas, with payments being made through hawala methods in cash, thus avoiding the regulated financial system.

As per the release, fraudulent customs documentation was submitted in Dubai, erroneously indicating Switzerland or the USA as the gold shipment destinations, while the true endpoint was India. To avoid detection and facilitate smuggling at Indian airports, dual sets of travel documents were utilized—one set for the declared export location and a second for their arrival in India.

Previous Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation
else

TRENDING

image
ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr
image
Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation
image
Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana

Latest

image
ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr
image
Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation
image
Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana
image
Pooja Hegde bags a Crazy Offer
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS

Most Read

image
Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders
image
Revanth Reddy inaugurates Malabar Gold’s manufacturing unit in Hyd
image
Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie