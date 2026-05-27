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Home > Politics

ED Intensifies Liquor Scam Probe, Questions Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Family

Published on May 27, 2026 by Sanyogita

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ED Intensifies Liquor Scam Probe, Questions Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s Family

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation into the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam and questioned the family members of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy over massive property transactions and suspected money laundering activities.

Officials reportedly questioned his wife, Lakshmikanthamma and sons Mohith Reddy and Harshith Reddy for nearly two hours at the ED office in Hyderabad. Investigators sought explanations regarding the purchase of properties worth nearly Rs. 64 crore between 2021 and 2023. According to reports, authorities asked how such huge investments were made within a short period and what the source of funds was.

The ED is also examining transactions linked to KVS Infra and CMR Infra. Investigators suspect that large amounts of unaccounted money were routed through these firms and later invested in real estate. Officials reportedly questioned why properties with a market value of around Rs. 63.72 crore were shown in records at just Rs. 8.85 crore.

One major deal under scrutiny involves the purchase of over 263 acres of land in Tirupati district, which was later sold to Aurobindo Pharma. Agencies suspect that land prices were artificially inflated to convert black money into legal assets.

The probe is linked to allegations that liquor kickbacks collected during the previous YSRCP government were diverted into real estate investments through benami companies and financial routing networks.

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