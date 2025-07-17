ED Probes ₹170 Cr Scam in Hyderabad Cricket Body, Political Links Surface

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into major financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), registering a fresh Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case names five individuals: HCA President Arishnapally Jagan Mohan Rao, Treasurer Srinivasa Rao, CEO Sunil Kanthe, and Sreechakra Cricket Club officials Rajender Yadav and Kavitha Yadav.

The case involves several layers of alleged corruption, including misuse of BCCI funds, creation of fake documents, irregularities in player selection, and black marketing of IPL tickets. Notably, Jagan Mohan Rao is accused of using forged documents to win the HCA election, while the Sreechakra Cricket Club allegedly set up illegally, was used to influence decision-making within HCA.

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) played a key role in bringing these issues to light, filing complaints with both the CID and the ED. TCA alleged that from 2019 to 2022, massive financial and administrative irregularities plagued the HCA, a period during which several political links have come under scrutiny.

In a recent development on July 17, the TCA escalated matters by filing a complaint specifically naming BRS MLC K. Kavitha and party working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), accusing them of exerting unofficial control over HCA affairs. The complaint claimed that IPL 2025 ticket sales were awarded to websites owned by KTR’s brother-in-law, Raj Pakala. Other key contracts, including catering, hotel bookings, and travel arrangements, were allegedly handed over to companies closely connected to Kavitha, KTR, and HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao’s relatives.

This comes in the wake of Jagan Mohan Rao’s arrest on July 9 for serious violations, including allegedly pressuring IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for complimentary tickets and other governance failures. The SRH management had earlier accused the HCA of harassment during the IPL 2025 season regarding ticket allotments.

The CID, which has the accused in six-day custody, has already uncovered significant findings, including a ₹170 crore scam, unauthorized ticket block deals, and embezzlement of BCCI funds. The ED is now coordinating with CID to obtain FIRs, remand reports, and witness statements to dig deeper into the financial trail.

With the investigation expanding, names of political heavyweights surfacing, and central agencies involved, this case could potentially uncover long-standing corruption at the heart of Hyderabad cricket administration.