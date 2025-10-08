ED raids on Malayalam Superstar Mammootty

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids on the production house of Malayalam Superstar Mammootty today in Chennai. A property that is located in Greenways Road in Chennai was raided and eight ED officials along with CRPF personnel participated in the raids. Mammootty owns Wayfare Films which is an active film production house operating from Chennai. The raids started last month after multiple locations of Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan were raided in relation to the purchase of luxury vehicles from Bhutan. The investigation is currently going on about the foreign exchange deals.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the searches are conducted related to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amith Chakalakkal in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Now, the raids are conducted on the production house owned by Dulquer’s father Mammootty. The investigation unearthed a Coimbatore based network which had forged documents after they claimed ties with the US Embassy and Indian Army. They registered vehicles in Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. They later sold these vehicles to celebrities for less prices.