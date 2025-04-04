x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
View all stories
Home > Movie News

ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer

Published on April 4, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer

The Enforcement Directorate officials have conducted raids on Gokulam Gopalan, the producer of recent blockbuster film L2: Empuraan. There have been a lot of controversies surrounding the film. The raids are currently conducted on the office premises of Gokulam Gopalan in Chennai and he has business stakes in hospitality, media, health, education, transport and logistics sectors. The film’s producer stepped out and made comments about the removal of scenes and dialogues after the controversy saw light.

As per the update, the raids are conducted as per the Rs 1000 crore foreign exchange violation case and the ED officials are conducting the raids. The raids are going on across the offices located in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala) under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Reports say that Gokulam Gopalan and his firms have violated FEMA of Rs 1000 crores and there are a lot of unauthorized transactions traced. Some cheating cases are filed and the investigation under the anti-money laundering law is happening.

Next Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership Previous Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
else

TRENDING

image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Latest

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer
image
Gold Smuggling Case: Ranya Rao in Rs 38 Cr Hawala Racket
image
Big Clash: Coolie Vs War 2?

Most Read

image
Online Slot Booking System Begins at Registration Offices in Andhra Pradesh
image
Raja Singh continues his tirade against BJP leadership
image
Iconic NRT Building Construction Begins in Amaravati

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink