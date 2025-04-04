ED raids on the Premises of Empuraan producer

The Enforcement Directorate officials have conducted raids on Gokulam Gopalan, the producer of recent blockbuster film L2: Empuraan. There have been a lot of controversies surrounding the film. The raids are currently conducted on the office premises of Gokulam Gopalan in Chennai and he has business stakes in hospitality, media, health, education, transport and logistics sectors. The film’s producer stepped out and made comments about the removal of scenes and dialogues after the controversy saw light.

As per the update, the raids are conducted as per the Rs 1000 crore foreign exchange violation case and the ED officials are conducting the raids. The raids are going on across the offices located in Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Kochi (Kerala) under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Reports say that Gokulam Gopalan and his firms have violated FEMA of Rs 1000 crores and there are a lot of unauthorized transactions traced. Some cheating cases are filed and the investigation under the anti-money laundering law is happening.