ED Summons Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former YSR Congress Party MP Vijaysai Reddy in connection with the alleged liquor scam linked to the previous government in Andhra Pradesh. He has been asked to appear before the agency on January 22 for questioning.

Officials said the summons is part of a wider probe into the liquor policy followed in the state between 2019 and 2024. The investigation is being carried out simultaneously by the ED and a Special Investigation Team of the Andhra Pradesh Police.

According to investigators, the liquor policy introduced during the YSRCP tenure created an environment where suppliers were allegedly forced to pay hefty kickbacks. These payments reportedly ranged between 15 percent and 20 percent of supply values. Brands that refused to cooperate were allegedly pushed out of the system.

The SIT found that an automated procurement process was replaced with manual approvals. This shift allegedly opened the door for manipulation of supply orders. Investigators also claimed that shell distilleries were floated to inflate supply volumes and move money through fake transactions.

The ED alleged that eligibility rules were adjusted to suit select suppliers. Kickbacks were allegedly generated through inflated invoices fake vendor payments and shell firms. The money was reportedly used for election expenses personal gains and foreign transfers.

Investigators further said that payments made by the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited were partly diverted through bogus service bills. Some funds were allegedly routed to jewellers to purchase gold and cash which was later handed over to accused individuals.

The case is based on SIT findings that 16 liquor companies allegedly paid bribes to secure contracts worth ₹10,835 crore. These were part of a larger ₹23,000 crore supply system during the previous YSRCP government. The SIT estimates that over ₹3,500 crore was moved through layered transactions.