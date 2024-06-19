Eleven Teaser Talk: Promises To Be A Gripping thriller

Tollywood’s man next-door actor Naveen Chandra has been impressing the audience with his diverse performances and he has now come up with a crime thriller titled ‘Eleven’, A bilingual with the director and producers hailing from Kollywood.

The teaser of this film is out and it is promising to be a compelling narrative. Right from the onset, the teaser moves at a rapid pace with enough thrills embedded. The film is an investigative thriller with Naveen Chandra donning a straight cop role devoting his days to catching a killer who historically is a tough nut to crack.

Music by D Immam is an added asset to this gripping teaser cut with all the leading cast raising the intensity of the storyline. From rounding off the suspects to the gory nature of the killing, everything suggests that this tale is a fearsome one with detailing in investigation serving as the key component.

Helmed by Lokkesh, ‘Eleven’ is produced by Ajmal Khan and Reeya Hari under the AR Entertainment . This captivating investigative thriller will hit the theaters soon.