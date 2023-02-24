Eluru meeting will lay foundation for changing AP history, says Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday said that the meeting here is going to lay the foundation for changing the history of the State.

Addressing the TDP leaders of Zone-2 at Eluru town, the TDP president felt that if the party activists take it seriously certainly the TDP will be back in power. No party in the State is strong enough to defeat the TDP, he remarked.

”Till now we have been waging a war politically but now we are fighting with a strange animal,” Chandrababu Naidu observed. These YSRCP psychos do not have minimum common sense, he stated.

Maintaining that the whole State has been following the developments in the murder case of Vivekananda Reddy, the TDP president said that if one searches in Google with ‘who killed Babai (uncle)’ the immediate response is “Abbai killed Babai.” The technology now is very powerful, he said, adding that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, can not understand this.

The entire facts came to light only when Sunitha, the daughter of Viveka, demanded for an inquiry, Chandrababu said. ”Viveka was killed in such an inhuman way but they tried to blame me for the murder,” he recalled.

Stating that the party activists are his strength, Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that it is the TDP that is going to come to power whenever elections are held. Observing that every vote is very crucial in the coming polls, he told the party activists to ensure that there are no bogus votes in their respective areas.

The anti-incumbency is growing by the day and the recent survey conducted by an agency on his request revealed astonishing facts that the YSRCP may not get back deposits in the majority of the Assembly segments, he said. The TDP is in charge of all the welfare schemes, Chandrababu said adding that this Government discontinued all such schemes.

Promising to revive all the welfare schemes once the TDP is back in power, Chandrababu Naidu told the party leaders that the people are now spending more on liquor than on essentials. Rice mafia in the State is being run by a YSRCP MLA, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu told the party activists to remember that he threw a challenge that he will be back to the Assembly only when the TDP is back in power.