x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
View all stories
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Emanuel Steals the Spotlight in a Power-Packed Episode

Published on December 18, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Indian Films make way for Avatar: Fire and Ash
image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun closes Doors for Boyapati
image
Emanuel Steals the Spotlight in a Power-Packed Episode
image
Nara Lokesh Fulfils Promise, Brings Major Relief to AP Educational Institutions
image
Photos : David Reddy Movie Glimpse Launch Event

Emanuel Steals the Spotlight in a Power-Packed Episode

As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 nears its finale, the latest episode firmly belonged to Emanuel, combining physical grit, comic brilliance, and raw emotion into one memorable hour. From competitive tasks to heartfelt moments, the episode showcased why Emanuel has remained one of the most talked-about contestants this season.

A Physical Task Sets the Tone

The episode opened with a physical task where contestants had to throw balls at one another, with the balls sticking to glue applied on their bodies. Strategy and targeting played a crucial role. Pavan became the first casualty as both Tanuja and Kalyan focused on him. Tanuja was eliminated next, unable to withstand sustained attacks. Kalyan emerged winner in this task

Emanuel Turns Astrologer and Comic Relief Provider

Following the task, Bigg Boss shifted gears with a lighter segment, asking Emanuel to take on the role of an astrologer. This segment brought back the humour that defined the early weeks of the season. Emanuel’s predictions were sharp, playful, and perfectly timed.

When Sanjana asked whether her husband was enjoying her absence, Emanuel instantly replied that he certainly was and that the enjoyment would end the moment she returned. The house erupted in laughter. His prediction for Pavan subtly referenced the improvement in Pavan’s game after a close friend exited, indirectly pointing to Ritu. Emanuel added, with comic exaggeration, that the game might have improved even earlier if that exit had happened sooner.

With Tanuja, Emanuel blended humour and flirtation, jokingly matching his own qualities with those of his fiancée. His interaction with Kalyan was the highlight, as Emanuel glanced at Kalyan’s palm, declared it the worst hand he had ever seen, and walked away dramatically, sending the house into fits of laughter.

An Emotional Journey Video Leaves Emanuel in Tears

The episode’s emotional core arrived when Bigg Boss invited Emanuel into a specially curated room showcasing his journey. The narration focused on resilience, noting that only those who have faced hardships truly understand the value of a smile. Bigg Boss observed that Emanuel entered the house as a comedian but evolved into a hero through honesty, courage, and consistency.

He was praised for standing by what he believed was right, even when it meant opposing close allies. At the same time, Bigg Boss highlighted how Emanuel protected his relationships without losing focus on the game. A humorous remark about Emanuel losing hair due to overthinking lightened the mood, followed by the reminder that winning hearts never requires a perfect hairstyle.

As Emanuel watched his journey video, which seamlessly captured his humour, vulnerability, and fighting spirit, he broke down in tears. The moment resonated deeply, reflecting the emotional bond he has built with the audience.

A Defining Emanuel Episode

This episode was, in every sense, an Emanuel showcase. It balanced competition, comedy, and emotion, reinforcing his significance to the season. As the finale approaches, episodes like these strengthen the perception that Emanuel has been one of the strongest pillars of Bigg Boss Telugu 9.

– ZURAN

Next Exclusive: Allu Arjun closes Doors for Boyapati Previous Nara Lokesh Fulfils Promise, Brings Major Relief to AP Educational Institutions
else

TRENDING

image
Indian Films make way for Avatar: Fire and Ash
image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun closes Doors for Boyapati
image
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Charged in Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case

Latest

image
Indian Films make way for Avatar: Fire and Ash
image
Exclusive: Allu Arjun closes Doors for Boyapati
image
Emanuel Steals the Spotlight in a Power-Packed Episode
image
Nara Lokesh Fulfils Promise, Brings Major Relief to AP Educational Institutions
image
Photos : David Reddy Movie Glimpse Launch Event

Most Read

image
Nara Lokesh Fulfils Promise, Brings Major Relief to AP Educational Institutions
image
Speaker Clears Five MLAs in Defection Case
image
Custodial Assault Case Takes New Turn as Former CID Chief Speaks Out

Related Articles

Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent