Emmanuel- BB Telugu 9’s Most Loved Entertainer Lagging in the Voting?

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is heading into its final stretch, and one surprising rumour dominating social media is that Emmanuel—one of the season’s strongest entertainers, may be trailing in unofficial voting charts. This has triggered debate among viewers questioning how a contestant who carried the early weeks of the season could suddenly fall behind.

The Nomination Drought and Its Impact

A major theory circulating online is that Emmanuel’s drop in votes is not due to lack of popularity, but because he simply was not in nominations for several weeks which affected the process of building vote bank. While being safe might seem like an advantage, in the Bigg Boss format, visibility in the voting line-up often builds momentum and solidifies fan engagement.

Emmanuel became captain three times, received frequent appreciation from host Nagarjuna, and maintained positive relationships with most housemates. Ironically, these strengths discouraged contestants from nominating him resulting in fewer weeks where viewers actively voted for him. With no voting momentum built for a long period, unofficial polls now show him trailing.

Are Makers Pushing Other Themes?

Another opinion gaining traction is that Bigg Boss may be steering the narrative toward two themes:

1. A commoner winner (Kalyan)

2. A female winner (Tanuja)

These perceived storylines have caused frustration among a section of viewers who feel Emmanuel, who lifted TRPs with his comedy during the dull early weeks, is now being sidelined.

The season opened with one of the lowest launch TRPs in BB Telugu history. But the show’s resurgence in the first 5–6 weeks is widely credited to Emmanuel’s humour, reactions, mimicry, and natural entertainment factor. Viewers argue that the backbone of the season is now being overshadowed by narrative-driven favouritism.

Has Feedback to Emmanuel Reduced?

According to former contestant Srija’s statements, Bigg Boss gives periodic confession-room guidance to some housemates. She claims Tanuja received extensive feedback. Some others opine that Emmanuel reportedly stopped receiving inputs after the Firestorm wildcard entries entered the game. Fans speculate this may have hindered his strategic shaping in recent weeks.

Rural Voting Still Strong

Despite online polls showing Emmanuel in a weaker position, reports indicate he continues to receive heavy phone call voting, which typically reflects strong rural support. This segment of the audience often does not participate in app based voting, leading to a visible disconnect between social media buzz and ground reality.

Additionally, PR agencies usually bolster app voting but not phone call voting. Emmanuel, who lacks aggressive PR machinery behind him, may still have more genuine supporters than digital charts suggest. As per some reports, Tanuja is riding high on the PR machinery in this season.

While unofficial polls claim Emmanuel is lagging, the full picture is far more complex. His widespread affection among mass audiences, strong phone call voting, and early-season impact make him a formidable finalist contender. Whether Bigg Boss makers prioritise narrative themes over natural popularity remains to be seen, but Emmanuel’s journey continues to be one of the most discussed of the season.

