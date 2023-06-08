Emotional & Entertaining Intinti Ramayanam Trailer unveiled by Siddhu Jonnalagadda

Advertisement

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film Intinti Ramayanam unveiled the films theatrical trailer. The film will hit the theatres on June 9. Written and directed by Suresh Nadedla, the film stars Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead role.

Today in a grand launch Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda released the trailer and wished the team all the best for theatrical release. Intinti Ramayanam is presented by S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Maruthi Team and produced by Venkat Uppaturi and Gopichand Innamuri under the banner Ivy Production.

The trailer begins introducing the typical middle-class Indian rural life. The trailer promises a look at Telangana’s rural life. Intinti Ramayanam is set in Karimnagar and revolves around Ramulu aka Naresh’s family as they face a problem that exposes their deeper ambitions, causing a domino effect on all family members.

From the trailer it is evident that this film has impactful storytelling, with a lot of emotions and life lessons that’ll stay with audiences and linger on their mind long after it’s over. The trailer piqued the audience’s interest by catering fun, love, emotions, and entertainment. The chaos ensued after the theft of gold in the family is intriguing.

Besides Rahul Ramakrishna, the film stars an ensemble cast comprising Naresh, Navya Swamy, Surabhi Prabhavati, Gangavva, Anji Mama, Anji, Chevella Ravi, Jeevan and Stephen Madhu. The music of Intinti Ramanayam is composed by Kamran and Kalyani Malik.