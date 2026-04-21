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ENE 2 Repeat: Kanyaraasi Gang promise a memorable Trip

Published on April 21, 2026 by nymisha

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ENE 2 Repeat: Kanyaraasi Gang promise a memorable Trip

Vishwak Sen and his “Kanyaraasi” gang are back for ENE Repeat, the highly anticipated sequel to the cult buddy comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Directed by Tharun Bhascker, the film is currently in the middle of a one-month shooting schedule in Thailand.

​The makers recently released a working still from the sets that has thrilled fans. Captioned “Chill by default,” the photo features the core group—Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti, and Venkatesh Kakumanu—looking stylish as they relax in a vintage blue convertible.

​Vivek Sagar returns to compose the music, ensuring the original film’s signature vibe remains intact. ENE Repeat is jointly produced by S Originals and Root Node Cinema.

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