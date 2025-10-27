Engagement Questions: Rashmika has One Answer

Everyone knows that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are in a relationship. Though they did not admit about their bond and relationship on public platforms, it is well known. Speculations say that they got engaged recently but the duo decided not to make it official. Vijay Deverakonda has been away from the media and he is shooting for his upcoming projects. But Rashmika had to appear before the media because of her releases Thamma and The Girlfriend.

Bollywood media questioned her if she got engaged during the promotions of Thamma and the actress did not agree nor deny about her engagement. The actress carried a smile saying “Everyone is aware about it”. She is currently promoting The Girlfriend all over and the common question asked is about her engagement and her wedding date. Rashmika preferred not to answer or discuss it. She replied with a smile and the media personnel are left with no option except to move on to the next question. During the trailer launch of The Girlfriend, Allu Aravind satirically said that Vijay Deverakonda will come for the pre-release event of the film and the crowd cheered up. Rashmika carried a gentle smile.

Most of them are surprised why Vijay and Rashmika wanted to keep their engagement news private and why they are not interested in making their relationship official. Rumors say that the duo will get married in February 2026. Rashmika is racing ahead with back-to-back hits and she has big hopes on The Girlfriend. The film is directed by Rahul Ravindran and the romantic drama releases on November 7th.