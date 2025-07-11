England Post 387, Bumrah Leads India’s Fightback at Lord’s

England’s first innings came to an end at Lord’s on Day 2 of the Test after they were bowled out for 387. Having won the toss and chosen to bat, they began the day on 251 for 4 and managed to add just 136 more runs before losing their remaining six wickets. Joe Root was the star with the bat, scoring a well-crafted 104, while Brendon Carse (56) and Jamie Smith (51) provided crucial lower-order resistance with impressive half-centuries.

But the real game-changer was Jasprit Bumrah, who turned up the heat for India. After picking just one wicket on Day 1, he returned on the second morning with fire in his belly and tore through the English middle and lower order. He finished with five wickets, rattling the hosts and dragging India firmly back into the contest.

England’s slide began early when Ben Stokes fell for 44 soon after play resumed. Root, who resumed on 99, reached his 37th Test century in style but was sent back not long after by Bumrah, who dismissed him with a clever delivery. In the very next ball, Bumrah struck again, removing Chris Woakes for a golden duck and suddenly England were 271 for 7.

Just when it looked like a collapse was imminent, Smith and Carse stitched together a steady partnership, taking England to a respectable 353 for 7 at lunch. Their stand added some much-needed stability, but it didn’t last long after the break. Siraj removed Smith in the very first over of the session, and Bumrah followed up by cleaning up Jofra Archer with a peach of a delivery. Carse hung around for a bit with Shoaib Bashir and brought up his fifty, but eventually fell to Siraj, ending England’s innings.

In total, nine of the ten wickets were taken by India’s fast bowlers, with Jadeja picking up the lone scalp for the spinners. Bumrah’s five-wicket haul stood out, not just for the numbers, but for the timing and impact. His spell broke the back of England’s innings and reminded everyone why he’s considered one of the best in the business