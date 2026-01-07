x
Home > Movie News

Ensemble Comedy Panchali Panchabhartruka Banks on Humor-Driven Storytelling

Published on January 7, 2026

Ensemble Comedy Panchali Panchabhartruka Banks on Humor-Driven Storytelling

The makers of Panchali Panchabhartruka have officially unveiled the film’s first-look title, signaling the arrival of a comedy-centric entertainer. With a title that instantly grabs attention, the project is designed as a laughter-packed ride that aligns with today’s evolving audience tastes.

Blending situational comedy with character-driven humor, the film promises a narrative filled with wit, timing, and engaging performances. The makers emphasize that the film will maintain a consistent comic rhythm, ensuring entertainment from the opening scene to the final act.

Produced by Venkat Duggireddy (USA) and co-produced by Srikanth Settivari and Sainadh Manyam, the film is directed by Ganga Sapthasikhara. Story is written by Bobby KSR, screenplay by Raj Pavan, with music composed by Mahesh Narayana and Bishek. The cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Roll Rida, Gemini Suresh, Prudhvi Raj, Srikanth Iyengar and others.

