Epic Combo: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth Film on Cards?

The latest big news making rounds across the circles of Tamil cinema is that top stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will unite for a film which is a dual hero film. Top director Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct this prestigious project and an official announcement will be made soon. Reports say that Lokesh Kanagaraj has met Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth separately, narrated the script of the film even before the release of Coolie. Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have given their nod for the project.

If the news turns out to be true, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will be reuniting after a gap of 46 years. Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raajkamal Films International in association with Red Giant Movies will bankroll this prestigious project. Lokesh Kanagaraj is committed to Karthi for Khaithi 2 but the recent developments say that the project is pushed further. Tamil media speculates that Lokesh Kanagaraj has met Karthi and explained about Rajinikanth – Kamal Haasan film. Khaithi 2 will start after this big-budget attempt.