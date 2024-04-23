Equal importance for women in legislative bodies soon, says Naidu

Former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday promised to provide equal importance for women on a par with men in all the legislative bodies immediately after the TDP allied National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forms the government in the State in these elections.

In an interaction with women at Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu also promised Rs 10 lakh interest-free loan for all Dwcra groups. “I will personally take the responsibility of making all women in the State as rich,” Chandrababu told the women at the interaction.

This Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who does not have basic knowledge to supply even a mouthful of drinking water to the people is master in arranging door-delivery of liquor and ganja, Mr Chandrababu said and felt that the development of the State is possible only if Jagan is kicked out of power. Observing that creating assets is possible only with the TDP, he promised to take all the necessary measures for the progress of all sections of people in the State.

Delighted at the tremendous response from women at Gajapathinagaram, Chandrababu Naidu said that women empowerment was possible only with the TDP. He made a fervent appeal to them to elect Kalisetti Appala Naidu who is in the race for the Lok Sabha from the constituency and Konpalli Srinivas who is the NDA candidate for the Assembly, with a huge majority.

Asking the women not to get carried away by the words of those fraudsters, he told them that it was the late NT Rama Rao as the then chief minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh who provided equal rights for women in ancestral properties. But Jagan did not give a share for his own sister in the ancestral properties.

“I, as the chief minister of the State, had set up one primary school for every km, one upper primary school for every three km and one high school for every five km in the State only to ensure that every girl should get educated. One junior college for every mangal, one engineering college for every division and one medical college for every district too were established,” he recalled and told the women that 33 per cent reservation was also provided for women in all the local bodies.

Dwcra system was introduced to promote women financially, he said and promised to strengthen the system after coming back to power now. Recalling all the schemes that were introduced during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu said that the day is not too far when the women too get equal representation on a par with men in legislative bodies also.

Regretting that the prices of all commodities have gone up so steeply after Jagan came to power, Chandrababu said that this Chief Minister is responsible for women becoming widows due to the sale of spurious liquor. Even atrocities against women too have gone up in these five years, he added.

The Super-Six has been brought in only to come to the rescue of women, Chandrababu Naidu promised to implement all these schemes, including three free cooking-gas cylinders for every household. This part, the coming TDP allied NDA government will work for creating assets in the State to provide employment to every youth in the coming five years.

Jagan has prepared a masterplan to encroach upon the lands of all with the Land Titling Act, Chandrababu Naidu told the women that if Jagan is back in power all the people will run away from the State. He, however, is confident that it is the NDA that is coming to power both at the Centre and in the State in these elections.