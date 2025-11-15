x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Even VC Sajjanar becomes cyber crime victim

Published on November 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Even VC Sajjanar becomes cyber crime victim
image
Andhra Pradesh Steps Into Future With Lokesh’s Vision
image
Thalaivar173: Kamal Haasan Responds
image
TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur
image
Crucial Piracy Culprit Arrested

Even VC Sajjanar becomes cyber crime victim

Even Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has become a victim of cyber crime. A cyber crime operator has created a fake Facebook ID on VC Sajjanar’s name and is collecting money. Revealing about the cyber fraudster’s illicit act, Hyderabad Police Commissioner alerted the public not to fall for the cyber criminal’s plot.

“Cyber fraudsters have created fake Facebook accounts using my name and are sending messages to my friends saying, “I’m in trouble, please send money. Unfortunately, one of my friends was deceived and transferred ₹20,000 to a fraudster’s account. Never respond to friend requests or messages asking for money from anyone claiming to be me—or any public official. Always verify by directly contacting the person over a phone call before taking any action,” said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sajjanar, informing the public through his official X (Twitter) handle.

While it has become a common practice for cyber criminals to create fake accounts to loot money from innocent people, the brazen act of this cyber fraudster is really shocking. The fact that he has created a fake account in the name of a senior and strict IPS officer like VC Sajjanar, proves how brazen cyber criminals have become.

If cyber criminals can create fake social media handles of even Hyderabad Police Commissioner and extract money, what will be the fate of the general public?

According to the information from Hyderabad City Police, action is being taken to take down the social media pages created using faking IDs of VC Sajjanar. Police urged people to block and report suspicious messages, links, or video calls immediately and report cyber frauds right away to the 1930 Helpline or http://cybercrime.gov.in.

Previous Andhra Pradesh Steps Into Future With Lokesh’s Vision
else

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh Steps Into Future With Lokesh’s Vision
image
Thalaivar173: Kamal Haasan Responds
image
Crucial Piracy Culprit Arrested

Latest

image
Even VC Sajjanar becomes cyber crime victim
image
Andhra Pradesh Steps Into Future With Lokesh’s Vision
image
Thalaivar173: Kamal Haasan Responds
image
TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur
image
Crucial Piracy Culprit Arrested

Most Read

image
Even VC Sajjanar becomes cyber crime victim
image
TTD Former AVSO Satish Kumar’s Death Treated as Murder, Case Filed in Anantapur
image
Bihar verdict: Big blow to Rahul image, while ‘Brand Modi’ stays invincible

Related Articles

Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts