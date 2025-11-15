Even VC Sajjanar becomes cyber crime victim

Even Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has become a victim of cyber crime. A cyber crime operator has created a fake Facebook ID on VC Sajjanar’s name and is collecting money. Revealing about the cyber fraudster’s illicit act, Hyderabad Police Commissioner alerted the public not to fall for the cyber criminal’s plot.

“Cyber fraudsters have created fake Facebook accounts using my name and are sending messages to my friends saying, “I’m in trouble, please send money. Unfortunately, one of my friends was deceived and transferred ₹20,000 to a fraudster’s account. Never respond to friend requests or messages asking for money from anyone claiming to be me—or any public official. Always verify by directly contacting the person over a phone call before taking any action,” said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sajjanar, informing the public through his official X (Twitter) handle.

While it has become a common practice for cyber criminals to create fake accounts to loot money from innocent people, the brazen act of this cyber fraudster is really shocking. The fact that he has created a fake account in the name of a senior and strict IPS officer like VC Sajjanar, proves how brazen cyber criminals have become.

If cyber criminals can create fake social media handles of even Hyderabad Police Commissioner and extract money, what will be the fate of the general public?

According to the information from Hyderabad City Police, action is being taken to take down the social media pages created using faking IDs of VC Sajjanar. Police urged people to block and report suspicious messages, links, or video calls immediately and report cyber frauds right away to the 1930 Helpline or http://cybercrime.gov.in.